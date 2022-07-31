England face Germany in the final of the Women’s Euros tonight after a stellar tournament.

Around 90,000 fans are expected at Wembley - most hoping to watch the Lionesses secure the first major tournament title for an England team since 1966.

And fans will gather at The Brotherhood of Pursuits and Pastimes in New Briggate tonight to cheer them on.

Seema Dhiman, owner of The Brotherhood in Leeds, will be cheering on the Lionesses (Photo right: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The bar has changed its name to The Sisterhood for the tournament, hoping to encourage sports fans to get behind the team.

Owner Seema Dhiman has seen a huge shift in attitudes towards women’s football, thanks in part to the success of the Lionesses.

“It’s been amazing,” Seema told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I’ve been a massive champion of women’s sports since we’ve opened, so it’s not a new thing for us to show women’s games.

“We’ve had the women’s World Cup, cricket, rugby, tennis - you name it.

“But I think these Lionesses have done something really special. We’ve got an amazing team there.

“I’ve seen such a shift in attitude during the Euros, even from my male friends who are wonderful people.

“Win or lose, it doesn’t matter. I’m super proud of what they’ve done for girls in sport, and football especially.”

Seema opened The Brotherhood in 2014 and is one of the only female sports bar owners in the UK.

The job comes with its challenges, but Seema says outdated attitudes are starting to change.

She added: “I hope women’s football becomes more accepted and we lose the jokes about it.

“I understand that until the last decade there were only a few good teams. But if you watch this tournament, the standard of football has been amazing.

“Watching England, men or women, it’s always frustrating! But I just hope they get the respect that they deserve.”

Seema shared her message to the Lionesses ahead of kick off at 5pm.

“We’re proud of you,” she said.