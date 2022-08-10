Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team behind Whitelock’s Ale House and The Turk’s Head in Leeds city centre announced they had purchased the Meanwood Road pub in May.

It was the sister pub to the long-standing Arcadia bar in Headingley and was operated by Market Town Taverns.

The pub will shut in September for a £150,000 renovation, adding a new bar and seating area and the capacity for up to 160 guests.

Whitelock’s has now announced the pub will reopen in October with a new name – the Meanwood Tavern.

Independent food trader Well Oiled will serve Detroit-style pizzas as it takes up a residency as the rebranded pub.

Baked in unique rectangular steel pans from the States, Well Oiled’s pizzas use focaccia-style dough and will be served with toppings made with British ingredients.

The menu includes the Full Spec, with Trealy Farm fennel salami, whipped ricotta, hot honey and pepper mash, as well as garlic donut bread with a whole burrata centre, filled with turbo chimichurri.

Well Oiled’s founder James Newman said: “Following two years of development and pop ups, we couldn’t think of a better partnership than the Whitelock’s team and brand to launch Well Oiled.

“Meanwood already has a great foodie reputation with the likes of Zucco and Hana Matsuri, so we’re looking forward to building upon this with a stand out pizza and beer offering.”

The Meanwood Tavern will serve Yorkshire craft beers, real ales and wines, as well as a contemporary spritz and cocktail menu.

Edward Mason, managing director of Whitelock’s and the Meanwood Tavern, says: “We are really excited about opening in Meanwood - we hope to add to the fantastic diverse food and drink scene in the area.

"We are committed to supporting local and independent suppliers. We are also implementing an apprenticeship programme for both the kitchen and bar, to train the next generation of hospitality professionals.”