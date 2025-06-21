White House Oakwood: I visited this charming Leeds country pub perfect for a cold drink on a sunny day

By YEP Reviewer
Published 21st Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
When the British sunshine makes one of its fleeting appearances, few things beat a cold pint on a sun-drenched terrace.

With that in mind, I made the most of the weather on a sunny Wednesday afternoon with a visit to The White House in Roundhay.

Tucked just a short stroll from Roundhay Park, The White House is a handsome country pub and restaurant that offers a taste of the countryside without leaving the city. The building is charming and traditional, surrounded by lush greenery and decked out in classic decor.

White House offers a country pub getaway without leaving the city.placeholder image
White House offers a country pub getaway without leaving the city. | National World

But it’s the spacious front patio that drew me in - a generous outdoor area complete with oversized wooden tables, parasols, and cushioned seating. It’s dog-friendly too, which always scores bonus points.

The bar offers a fairly typical selection of beers, wines and spirits. A few flavoured gins stood out, but I was there for a crisp pint - a Moretti, cold and refreshing. My friend went for the house white, which delivered exactly what was needed on a warm evening, even if the grape remained a mystery.

Drinks in hand, we found an empty table outdoors without any trouble. Even on a Wednesday the terrace had a steady buzz, without feeling busy.

Tempted by the dishes arriving at neighbouring tables, we decided to check the menu - only to be told the kitchen was backed up and unable to take any orders for at least half an hour. That was disappointing, especially as the pub wasn’t overly busy, and we’ve enjoyed good service here in the past.

The setting deserved a longer stay, but hunger got the better of us and we wandered off in search of a quicker bite elsewhere in north Leeds.

The White House is well worth a visit on a sunny summer day.placeholder image
The White House is well worth a visit on a sunny summer day. | National World

We finished our visit with a second pint of Birra Moretti and half a Madri shandy, both refreshingly crispy, bringing our total for the day to a steady £22 - not half bad considering the pub’s exclusive location.

Still, one misstep doesn’t undo The White House’s many draws. The sun-dappled terrace, welcoming atmosphere and fair prices mean I’ll no doubt be back, especially when the Yorkshire sun decides to shine again.

Factfile

Scores

  • Drinks: 7/10
  • Value: 7/10
  • Atmosphere: 10/10
  • Service: 6/10
