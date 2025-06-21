White House Oakwood: I visited this charming Leeds country pub perfect for a cold drink on a sunny day
With that in mind, I made the most of the weather on a sunny Wednesday afternoon with a visit to The White House in Roundhay.
Tucked just a short stroll from Roundhay Park, The White House is a handsome country pub and restaurant that offers a taste of the countryside without leaving the city. The building is charming and traditional, surrounded by lush greenery and decked out in classic decor.
But it’s the spacious front patio that drew me in - a generous outdoor area complete with oversized wooden tables, parasols, and cushioned seating. It’s dog-friendly too, which always scores bonus points.
The bar offers a fairly typical selection of beers, wines and spirits. A few flavoured gins stood out, but I was there for a crisp pint - a Moretti, cold and refreshing. My friend went for the house white, which delivered exactly what was needed on a warm evening, even if the grape remained a mystery.
Drinks in hand, we found an empty table outdoors without any trouble. Even on a Wednesday the terrace had a steady buzz, without feeling busy.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the latest news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.
Tempted by the dishes arriving at neighbouring tables, we decided to check the menu - only to be told the kitchen was backed up and unable to take any orders for at least half an hour. That was disappointing, especially as the pub wasn’t overly busy, and we’ve enjoyed good service here in the past.
The setting deserved a longer stay, but hunger got the better of us and we wandered off in search of a quicker bite elsewhere in north Leeds.
We finished our visit with a second pint of Birra Moretti and half a Madri shandy, both refreshingly crispy, bringing our total for the day to a steady £22 - not half bad considering the pub’s exclusive location.
Still, one misstep doesn’t undo The White House’s many draws. The sun-dappled terrace, welcoming atmosphere and fair prices mean I’ll no doubt be back, especially when the Yorkshire sun decides to shine again.
Factfile
- Address: 55 Wetherby Rd, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2JU
- Telephone: 0113 265 6446
- Opening hours: Mon-Sat, 9am-11pm; Sun, 9am-10.30pm
- Website: https://www.chefandbrewer.com/pubs/west-yorkshire/white-house
Scores
- Drinks: 7/10
- Value: 7/10
- Atmosphere: 10/10
- Service: 6/10