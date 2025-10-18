Former presenter of Rate My Takeaway Danny Malin is teaming up with Gary Eats to become the Ant & Dec of the food world.

The former host of Rate My Takeaway Danny Malin is currently travelling the country with Gary Eats filming for their new food channel ‘Danny and Gary.’

I found myself on “super Thursday,” the day most major publishers release books to become Christmas best-sellers, at a pub flogging books with Gary Eats.

I was helping my pal Gary launch his first book which is a guide to his favourite places to eat in the UK.

The book event was on the same day that I’d been filming with Gary in that there London. It’s nice to see that food is encouraging people to buy books again, and how the online and in print world can compliment one another.

While I’m used to eating takeaways for a living, since joining up with Gary, to film our new channel, it’s been nice to sit inside places and test out some posh nosh for first time. I really have been on a gastronomic journey like he takes people in his book.

In fact, Gary’s book is the first book I’ve read, probably since I went to Wath Comp, during my school days.

Normally I’m sighing at food guides because they’re either paid for or are full of expensive nosh. Whereas with Gary, he goes to a mixture of places from Michelin star restaurants to greasy spoons, and some takeaways too.

It’s been great traveling the length and breadth of the country together, as we’ve been reviewing some of our favourite places and some new, questionable ones. Additionally, I’m pleased to see that he’s included a range of Yorkshire fish and chip shops among the best in the UK, such as Trenchers, Murgatroyds, and Thompson's.

I can’t wait to launch our new channel because it involves places which serve everything from quails eggs to smashed patties - and the table and chair will be making an appearance although now there’s two chairs.