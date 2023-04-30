Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wetherby Beer Festival: 14 of the best pictures from Leeds ale celebration

These photos raise a glass in celebration of Wetherby Beer Festival.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST

Hundreds turned out to enjoy the event at Grange Park this weekend which also featured live music, fab food and free entertainment for children. And your YEP was on hand to capture in these photos how drinkers were served a warm welcome with a tipple of their choice. 66 drinks were available from the beer tent with all 50 cask ales brewed in Yorkshire. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers

Hundreds enjoy what the 2023 Wetherby Beer Festival has to offer.

1. Wetherby Beer Festival

Hundreds enjoy what the 2023 Wetherby Beer Festival has to offer. Photo: Steve Riding

Cheers! Pictured are Paul Grogan, Chris Barty, Gareth Clough, Dan Robertshaw.

2. Wetherby Beer Festival

Cheers! Pictured are Paul Grogan, Chris Barty, Gareth Clough, Dan Robertshaw. Photo: Steve Riding

The Last Hurrah on stage.

3. Wetherby Beer Festival

The Last Hurrah on stage. Photo: Steve Riding

Festival staff hard at work pouring pints.

4. Wetherby Beer Festival

Festival staff hard at work pouring pints. Photo: Steve Riding

