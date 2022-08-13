Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After living in the city centre for some time now, it’s easy to get caught up in the wild nights of Merrion Street, or the hussle and bussle of City Square.

But head towards Kirkgate on a warm weekday night and you’ll find plenty of cosy spots perfect for nursing an after work pint or two.

For crisp pints in a cosy intimate setting, Wapentake is the spot.

Wapentake is one of these spots; small, wonderfully furnished and with a neat outdoor area and front yard for soaking up the rays, this bar has wormed its way into my list of Leeds favourites.

Always with a delicious range of pale ales on tap, its reliability for both good drinks and good service is what has earned it such a good reputation amongst beer drinkers.

Upon entry we’re greeted by two chatty bartenders, both of which are more than happy to give me this week’s recommendations and let me try a sip of a quirky-looking watermelon beer on offer.

I opt for that – in the newfangled Leeds summer sun I need the combination of fruit and hop to give myself a bit of energy after a long slog in the heat.

My friend goes for a zesty pale ale from Salford brewery Seven Brothers, and we head out towards the courtyard at the back of the bar.

Plonking ourselves down on a bench tucked away at the far end, we tell eachother about our day without the forceful presence of loud music or pushy staff.

We’re left alone to enjoy ourselves, to catch up, and in 25C heat our first beers quickly disappear.

Next, I go for a much-loved classic – Faith from Northern Monk, and my friend chooses to give Wapentake the ol’ Guinness test.

As a non-stout drinker, it’s hard for me to understand, but I hear far too often you can judge a bar by the state of its Guinness.

So, does Wapentake pass the test? Not too much of a head, good amount of sweetness and a lovely roasted flavour to round it all off. His words, not mine.

It seems that Wapentake knows how to deliver fantastic pale ales all the way through to hearty stouts, all served up by bar staff with a smile.

No wonder I find myself there so often.

Factfile

Address: 92 Kirkgate, Leeds LS2 7DJ

Telephone: 0113 243 2961

Opening hours: Mon: Closed, Tues: 9am-10pm, Wed-Sat: 9am-12am, Sun: 9am-8pm

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10