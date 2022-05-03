My Mini Bakes, run by an anonymous creator who goes by the alias 'Minnie Bakes', boasts an incredible 2.3million followers.

Minnie, who lives in south Leeds, started the page during lockdown after she was left out of work.

She told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I’m a graphic designer by trade and I design wedding confetti and other products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mumtaz is the first Leeds restaurant to create a miniature version of its food for My Mini Bakes

"When lockdown happened, weddings dropped off the cliff overnight and my sales went down the pan.

“I decided to start a channel where I could be creative - and I started making mini boxes.

“I didn’t think I would cook, but then people started asking for dishes. It grew over the space of a couple of months, it took off really quickly.”

A tiny taco by My Mini Bakes

Minnie creates adorable miniature versions of popular dishes, including avocado and eggs on toast, a salmon poke bowl and tiny chocolate donuts.

She posts the step-by-step process, preparing food with miniature knives on little chopping boards, and has built a community of followers who have shared the joy of her food through lockdowns.

Although she doesn't yet sell her food, it's something she's considering in the future.

“I didn’t expect to take off, it was just a bit of fun," Minnie added.

The My Mini Bakes miniature kitchen

"I often do TikTok live [broadcasts] and I communicate with people on my page - I built up a little community.

“Because I am creative, the inspiration just comes.

"If someone asks for a mini donut, I’ll design the sprinkles, I’ll make a little box to put them in and do posters for the background.

"From when I first started to now, the look of it has come a long way."

Minnie has come up with an idea for a new challenge involving businesses in Leeds.

She wants restaurants, bars, bakeries or any venue that sells food or drink to create a miniature version of something they sell, and she'll post her experience on her TikTok page.

The first episode, with Indian restaurant Mumtaz, will premiere in the next two weeks.

“They really enjoyed it," Minnie added.

"All the waiters got involved and they were so accommodating.

“I want to see where the series goes. I’d love to start off in Leeds and then see if I can go further afield.

“Yorkshire isn’t hugely on the map, so it would be really good to put Leeds on the radar.

"It’s great to support independent places that might be struggling with business, so I hope it will be beneficial to them too.”