Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On a sunny afternoon, could there be anything more enticing than a tall glass of red?

This Italian wine bar at the heart of the shiny Wellington Place office development in Leeds offers front-row seats for the bustling city life that is happening all around.

Its crowd of relaxed drinkers sat outside the glass venue always draw me in - and I found myself back amongst them this week. It's a casual place, with industrial décor and moody lighting throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veeno is situated in the shiny Wellington Place office development. | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We found the perfect spot to sit back and enjoy the summer sunshine, immediately ordering a large glass of the Sangiovese, a refreshing and light red wine for £9.50.

For those who shy away from heavier reds, this is an ideal drink, offering a light balance of rich notes and honey. It’s smooth, elegant and refreshing - perfect for savouring slowly while watching the world go by.

To go with the wine, we picked a couple of Italian tapas dishes from the generous menu, starting with the Bruschetta con nduja e stracchino at £6. This simple yet flavourful dish - it's essentially cheese on toast - was an instant hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the wine, we tried Nduja con stracchino bruschetta, and the Insalata della mamma. | National World

The nduja sausage was formidably spicy, but with creamy stracchino cheese, the contrast between the heat of the nduja and the mellow richness of the cheese was perfectly balanced - and we were left craving more.

For something more substantial, we went for the Insalata della mamma from the salad menu at £11. Described as a tribute to “Sicilian moms", this vibrant salad was made up of fresh Mediterranean ingredients. A mix of tomatoes, olives, (plenty of) green beans and potatoes made for a satisfying and hearty meal. It all felt very Italian.

While the food and wine were great, there was a small wait for food. This was my second visit to Veeno and, on both occasions, there seemed to be delays. However, the food was worth the wait - and the tranquil setting allowed us to relax and enjoy our drinks in the sun.

After a long day in work, Veeno is a beautiful spot to unwind with friends. The selection of wines on offer and the delicious tapas dishes make it a real gem in the city centre. It's an authentic slice of Italian cuisine right here in Leeds.

Address: 5 Wellington Place, Leeds, LS1 4AP

Opening hours: Tue-Thur, 12pm-10pm; Fri-Sat, 12pm-11pm

Website: veenobars.com

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 6/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 7/10