Veeno: I tried this Italian wine bar in Leeds city centre that offers front-row seats for people watching
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This Italian wine bar at the heart of the shiny Wellington Place office development in Leeds offers front-row seats for the bustling city life that is happening all around.
Its crowd of relaxed drinkers sat outside the glass venue always draw me in - and I found myself back amongst them this week. It's a casual place, with industrial décor and moody lighting throughout.
We found the perfect spot to sit back and enjoy the summer sunshine, immediately ordering a large glass of the Sangiovese, a refreshing and light red wine for £9.50.
For those who shy away from heavier reds, this is an ideal drink, offering a light balance of rich notes and honey. It’s smooth, elegant and refreshing - perfect for savouring slowly while watching the world go by.
To go with the wine, we picked a couple of Italian tapas dishes from the generous menu, starting with the Bruschetta con nduja e stracchino at £6. This simple yet flavourful dish - it's essentially cheese on toast - was an instant hit.
The nduja sausage was formidably spicy, but with creamy stracchino cheese, the contrast between the heat of the nduja and the mellow richness of the cheese was perfectly balanced - and we were left craving more.
For something more substantial, we went for the Insalata della mamma from the salad menu at £11. Described as a tribute to “Sicilian moms", this vibrant salad was made up of fresh Mediterranean ingredients. A mix of tomatoes, olives, (plenty of) green beans and potatoes made for a satisfying and hearty meal. It all felt very Italian.
While the food and wine were great, there was a small wait for food. This was my second visit to Veeno and, on both occasions, there seemed to be delays. However, the food was worth the wait - and the tranquil setting allowed us to relax and enjoy our drinks in the sun.
After a long day in work, Veeno is a beautiful spot to unwind with friends. The selection of wines on offer and the delicious tapas dishes make it a real gem in the city centre. It's an authentic slice of Italian cuisine right here in Leeds.
Address: 5 Wellington Place, Leeds, LS1 4AP
Opening hours: Tue-Thur, 12pm-10pm; Fri-Sat, 12pm-11pm
Website: veenobars.com
Drinks: 8/10
Value: 6/10
Atmosphere: 8/10
Service: 7/10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.