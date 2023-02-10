Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.
Whether you’re celebrating with your other half, or doing something special with your pals, there’s something for everyone in Leeds. Three Leeds restaurants were recently named among the most romantic in the UK by booking website OpenTable, and there are plenty of others offering something special for the day of love.
We’ve rounded up 11 of the best Valentine’s Day deals and most romantic restaurants in the city.
1. Best restaurants for Valentine's Day
2. Cena Bistro
Cena Bistro in Guiseley was named among OpenTable's most romantic restaurants in the UK. The Oxford Road eatery’s cosy atmosphere promises to be the perfect setting to enjoy a meal with a significant other, with a menu of Italian classics – including Lasagna al Forno, Saltimbocca alla Romana and a range of traditional pizzas.
3. The Ox Club
Ox Club at Headrow House was also named in the OpenTable list. The Michelin-recommended grill showcases the best of Yorkshire's seasonal produce – including the showstopper 1kg Highland cote de boeuf to share. Desserts include beetroot and white chocolate ganache with raspberry sorbet.
4. Sous Le Nez
The final Leeds restaurant to make the list was French restaurant Sous Le Nez. Located in Quebecs Hotel, the cavernous basement dining room serves a French menu and a 40-page wine list.
