Three Leeds restaurants have been named among the most romantic in the UK.

Booking website OpenTable has released its list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country – compiled from over one million OpenTable diner reviews. Yorkshire took the number one spot with 18 restaurants on the list, including three in Leeds.

Cena Bistro, a new Italian restaurant in Guiseley, was the first Leeds restaurant to make the list. The Oxford Road eatery’s cosy atmosphere promises to be the perfect setting to enjoy a meal with a significant other, with a menu of Italian classics – including Lasagna al Forno, Saltimbocca alla Romana and a range of traditional pizzas.

Ox Club at Headrow House was also named as one of the romantic restaurants in the UK. The Michelin-recommended grill showcases the best of Yorkshire's seasonal produce – including the showstopper 1kg Highland cote de boeuf to share. Desserts include beetroot and white chocolate ganache with raspberry sorbet.

Sous Le Nez on Quebec Street has been named among the most romantic restaurants in the UK (Photo: James Hardisty)

The final Leeds restaurant to make the list was French restaurant Sous Le Nez. Located in Quebecs Hotel, the cavernous basement dining room serves a French menu and a 40-page wine list.

According to a recent survey conducted by OpenTable, on average, Brits plan to spend £65 per person on Valentine’s Day – and over half of Valentine’s Day reservations were made before February 7.