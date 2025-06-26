Uyare: Hollywood star Mads Mikkelsen stuns diners with surprise visit to Leeds rooftop restaurant
The actor, known for his roles in Casino Royale and Another Round, visited Indian eatery Uyare atop Victoria Gate over the weekend.
He was joined by Lee Smith, the Oscar-winning editor turned director, and renowned film producer Pascal Degove, to discuss their upcoming project, Sirus - a gripping new thriller.
The evening began with a spread of bold and fiery starters - masala fried cauliflower, crispy fried fish, and the popular kanthari chicken, a house favourite known for its punchy green chilli marinade.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
For mains, Mads tucked into a rustic and flavour-packed combination of pothu koonu masala - a rich buffalo curry - alongside kunjaadu curry - a Keralan-style spiced lamb - as well as a chemmeen roast, or fiery king prawns. They were paired with flaky Kerala parathas and the subtly sweet carrot coconut rice.
The actor also enjoyed a Cobra beer, rounding off what he later described as “a truly unforgettable culinary experience”. He personally thanked chefs, complimenting the entire kitchen brigade before taking selfies with the thrilled team.
Uyare also recently welcomed a host of cricket stars during the India vs England test match in Leeds.
In a statement, the team said: “Our staff aren’t new to high-profile guests. After all, our sister restaurant, Tharavadu, has seen the likes of Simon Pegg, Rebel Wilson, Virat Kohli, and the entire Indian Cricket Team over the past 11 years. We’re proud to bring that same hospitality and excellence to Uyare.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.