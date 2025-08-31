Chick-fil-A

US chicken restaurant Chick-fil-A is coming to Leeds this Autumn.

The American fast food chain, known for its waffle fries, chicken sandwiches and lemonade, confirmed it had plans to open a site in Leeds last year but has now doubled down, saying it will open in the city ‘very soon.’ It will be the chain’s first permanent outlet in the UK.

Chick-Fil-A, which has more than 3,000 restaurants in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico, previously announced plans to invest more than $100M over the next 10 years as part of long-term commitment to the UK.

But the brand has obstacles to overcome following a backlash over the owners’ stance on LGBT+ rights. The company said it has never donated money directly to anti-LGBT causes after the controversy. But first outlet, in Reading, Berkshire, closed in little over a week in 2019 following threats of protests. Substantial donations have been made to LGBT+ causes.

Chick-fil-A opened its first restaurant in the UK in early 2025 with the goal of launching five locations across the country within the next two years. Leeds is the first permanent site

The chain promises to "give back in the local community in a meaningful way" by offering independent business owners the chance to sell under the franchise, instead of "passive investors".

The Leeds branch will be led by the UK’s first owner-operator Mike Hoy, from London, will be responsible for managing the business, hiring, and all other aspects of operation, including "guiding the restaurant’s philanthropic efforts" to support the needs of the local community.

Popular menu items that will be introduced in the UK include the Original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, freshly made salads, and nuggets that are hand-breaded throughout the day.