UK's leading cheese curators launch Dirty Toppers, a new innovation in dining-at-home cheese experiences

The UK's leading cheese brand that brought the nation Marmite Cheddar, described as a ‘match made in heaven', is launching a brand-new innovation in cheese experiences.

Ilchester, the home of cheese curators and master blenders, is bringing a big eating out trend into the home with the launch of Dirty Toppers, which is the first of its kind on the market.

Dirty Toppers are chunky cheddar cheese melts available in two tasty and on-trend flavours that pair nicely melted on top of fries, nachos, pasta, jacket potatoes, burgers, garlic bread… the list is endless.

Nachos chips with melted cheese and dips variety.

The two flavours include Dirty Toppers with Fiery Sriracha and Sweet Honey and Fragrant and Mild Katsu Curry.

Speaking about this new launch, Ffion Davies, Senior Brand Manager at Ilchester, said: "Ilchester has been the UK's most established curator of cheese experiences for more than 60 years. Our first-ever cheese that launched in 1962 was the Ilchester Beer Cheese, which blended the fuller, moist and richer flavour of real ales with the mellow and mild flavours of West Country cheddar made in Ilchester.

"Since then, we have curated hundreds of cheeses, but our brand-new Dirty Toppers bring us bang into the 21st century with the most on-trend flavours in the most popular of cheese formats, chunky cheese slices.

"The first-ever launch of its kind, Dirty Toppers have really grabbed the popular dining out experiences of sharing plates, such as loaded fries and nachos where the fries and the nachos act as the cutlery, and created a product that allows consumers to create this food experience at home.

"And research that we conducted found that the fiery taste of the popular hot sauce sriracha paired with honey would be a hit with consumers. The heat of sriracha and the sweetness blended with the smooth, mellow taste of Ilchester cheddar cheese, which melts like a dream really creates sharing plates to remember at home.

"The popularity of katsu dishes as Brits seek out world flavours really made our master blenders think that the katsu curry rich and sweet ingredients mixed with our award-winning cheddar cheese would create the perfect milder Dirty Topper for foodies looking for less spicy flavours.

"And of course, the toppers created speedy meal options, particularly when cooked in an air fryer. Watch this space for more flavours!"