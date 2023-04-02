The Alchemist opened in 2013 in the brand-new Trinity Leeds, becoming one of the first businesses to open in the landmark shopping centre. The rooftop bar boasts an impressive terrace with views over Boar Lane and serves theatrical cocktails, with colour-changing drinks and immersive experiences.

In the last decade, The Alchemist has expanded with 20 venues in major cities across the UK, as well as opening its first international site in Berlin last May. As Trinity Leeds celebrates a decade in the city centre, The Alchemist is marking the milestone by bringing back some of its much-loved cocktails for a limited time only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Butter Beer, inspired by the iconic Harry Potter tipple, will make a return – a rich creation which blends Sailor Jerry’s Rum, salted vanilla syrup, Licor 43, salted caramel liqueur, soda and beer.

The Alchemist is bringing back a selection of 'hero cocktails', including the Butter Beer, as it celebrates its 10th birthday in Leeds

Also back is the zingy Key Lime Pie, which mixes up Bacardi Carta Blanca, Midori, Koko Kanu, apple, lime, biscuits and toasted meringue foam, a refreshing take on the classic dessert. Fans of The Alchemist’s signature Smoky Old Fashioned can now try the Maple Manhattan, which fuses Buffalo Trace Bourbon with Martini Rubino, Jerry Thomas Bitters and maple foam to create a dark and sophisticated drink aimed at the more discerning cocktail aficionado.