A variety of pre-loved street food vans arrived at Trinity Kitchen last month, including a converted VW Camper Van, a Citroen H van, a horse trailer and even a shipping container, all of which are fully booked until March 2023.

The five new vendors arrived on Wednesday, taking over the vans for nine weeks.

SHOUK! is taking over the horse trailer, offering delicious and fresh Middle Eastern dishes such as the popular sabich, made with fluffy steamed pita bread, crispy fried aubergine, egg, potato, tahini, amba and salad.

SHOUK! also offers a wide range of vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Guests can indulge with a visit to Cheese Yard, which uses the finest locally-sourced ingredients, serving up mouth-watering mac and cheese, halloumi fries and grilled cheese sandwiches.

In Trinity Kitchen’s converted J7 van is Alleycats, offering a variety of tasty burgers such as the Consuela burger, made of double beef patties, American cheese, nacho cheese sauce, house-made salsa and jalapeños.

Back by popular demand and taking over the converted shipping container is Jimmy Macks, with a concept based around BBQ smoked, ‘low & slow’ meats.

Head chef James Mackenzie will serve his renowned slow-smoked meat tacos.

Finally, guests can take Instagrammable food snaps with the fried chicken rainbow bagels from The Bad Boy Bagel Co., serving up the brightly-coloured dough-based treats from the Citroen H van.

Trinity Kitchen's food and beverage manager, Josie Towning, said: “After last month’s successful van launch, we are inviting a brand new set of vendors down to try out Trinity Kitchen’s refreshed street food scene.

“It’s proving incredibly popular and feedback has been fantastic.

"We’re thrilled that Trinity Kitchen continues to support independent street food traders with a new platform to showcase their talents and abilities, without the need for their own set-up.”

The new street food vendors sit alongside permanent eateries including Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, Absurd Bird and Doner Shack.