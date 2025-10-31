Detective Sergeant John Speed was murdered while on duty on October 31, 1984. | West Yorkshire Police

Police in Leeds are paying tribute today to an officer that was shot dead at point blank range.

Detective Sergeant John Speed of the West Yorkshire Police was murdered 41 years ago today (October 31) in 1984.

The unarmed officer was shot in Leeds city centre as he went to the aid of his colleague PC John Thorpe, who had been attacked during a routine stop check of two men who he had seen acting suspiciously in Kirkgate near the former Parish Church.

As Sgt Speed approached the scene one of the men, David Gricewith, pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest at point blank range.

Sgt Speed was 39 year’s old. He was survived by his wife and family.

He was later posthumously awarded the Queen's Commendation for Brave Conduct.

A spokesperson for the Police Memorial Trust said: “We unveiled our memorial to John’s service, bravery and sacrifice on Kirkgate on the 6th June 1986 where today we have laid flowers to mark his anniversary.”

Gricewith, a garage owner and well-known criminal, was only identified as the gunman after his own death two years later.

Sadly Sgt Speed’s memorial was vandalised earlier this year. A man was cleared of criminal damage following a trial at Leeds Magistrates’ Court last week, as reported by the BBC.