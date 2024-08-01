Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Italian restaurant has opened in Leeds.

Riva Blu opened its doors at The Springs, in Thorpe Park, today (August 1).

While not new to Leeds, with a site on Park Row, Riva Blu is the latest addition to the retail park and houses an open kitchen, stunning cocktail bar and al fresco terrace area.

Customers can expect delicious food drawing on inspiration from Southern Italy.

Riva Blu has opened its doors in the Spring today (August 1).

A selection of authentic street food dishes designed for sharing are on offer - including arancini tartufo to caprese, each bite aims to “transport guests to the bustling streets of Naples”.

The new opening comes with a new midday lunch menu too and guests can enjoy a range of new Italian sandwiches crafted with Riva Blu’s authentic Biga dough recipe.

Andrew Garton, chief executive of Individual Restaurants, said: “We’re so happy to bring Riva Blu to The Springs.

“Taking the place of our restaurant, Piccolo by Piccolino, we’re happy to continue being part of The Springs’ heritage since first opening our doors in 2022 and believe Riva Blu will make the perfect addition to the retail park.

“As our second site offering a unique taste of Naples to Leeds, we’re thrilled to be expanding the Riva Blu family and we look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to enjoy our delicious food and drink offering, all within our stylish and welcoming restaurant.”