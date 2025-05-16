Leeds is filled with fantastic restaurants that serve delicious, cheesy pizzas in various styles.
Here’s what we discovered:
1. Pizza Pilgrims
Pizza Pilgrims is a hugely popular choice for pizza lovers in the city, boasting 4.8 out of five stars based on 1,200 reviews. | National World
2. Pizza Punks
Pizza Punks has earned a loyal following in Leeds, with a strong rating of 4.6 from 994 Google reviews. | Pizza Punks
3. Rudy's Pizza Napoletana
Rudy's Pizza Napoletana is a favourite among fans of Neapolitan-style pizza, scoring 4.6 out of five from an impressive 1,400 reviews. | Steve Riding
4. Mr Dough
Mr Dough may be smaller in review numbers, but it shines with a near-perfect 4.9 rating from 150 satisfied customers. | Mr Dough via Google
5. La Piola
La Piola stands out for its quality and charm, achieving a stellar 4.9 rating based on 445 reviews. | Tony Johnson
6. Pollini's Pizza Slice
Pollini's Pizza Slice, which is based at Kirkgate Market, is a hidden gem in Leeds, earning a solid 4.7 out of five from 109 Google reviewers. | Gary Longbottom