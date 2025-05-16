15 top independent takeaway pizza spots in Leeds – including Pizza Pilgrims and Mr Dough

Published 16th May 2025, 16:30 BST
While chain restaurants like Domino's and Pizza Hut have their place, independent eateries often offer a superior pizza experience.

Leeds is filled with fantastic restaurants that serve delicious, cheesy pizzas in various styles.

This week, we explored Google reviews to compile a list of the 15 best independent spots in Leeds for takeaway pizza.

Here’s what we discovered:

Pizza Pilgrims is a hugely popular choice for pizza lovers in the city, boasting 4.8 out of five stars based on 1,200 reviews.

1. Pizza Pilgrims

Pizza Pilgrims is a hugely popular choice for pizza lovers in the city, boasting 4.8 out of five stars based on 1,200 reviews. | National World

Pizza Punks has earned a loyal following in Leeds, with a strong rating of 4.6 from 994 Google reviews.

2. Pizza Punks

Pizza Punks has earned a loyal following in Leeds, with a strong rating of 4.6 from 994 Google reviews. | Pizza Punks

Rudy's Pizza Napoletana is a favourite among fans of Neapolitan-style pizza, scoring 4.6 out of five from an impressive 1,400 reviews.

3. Rudy's Pizza Napoletana

Rudy's Pizza Napoletana is a favourite among fans of Neapolitan-style pizza, scoring 4.6 out of five from an impressive 1,400 reviews. | Steve Riding

Mr Dough may be smaller in review numbers, but it shines with a near-perfect 4.9 rating from 150 satisfied customers.

4. Mr Dough

Mr Dough may be smaller in review numbers, but it shines with a near-perfect 4.9 rating from 150 satisfied customers. | Mr Dough via Google

La Piola stands out for its quality and charm, achieving a stellar 4.9 rating based on 445 reviews.

5. La Piola

La Piola stands out for its quality and charm, achieving a stellar 4.9 rating based on 445 reviews. | Tony Johnson

Pollini's Pizza Slice, which is based at Kirkgate Market, is a hidden gem in Leeds, earning a solid 4.7 out of five from 109 Google reviewers.

6. Pollini's Pizza Slice

Pollini's Pizza Slice, which is based at Kirkgate Market, is a hidden gem in Leeds, earning a solid 4.7 out of five from 109 Google reviewers. | Gary Longbottom

