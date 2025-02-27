A well-known gastropub in Leeds city centre has become the latest restaurant to shut down.

Three’s A Crowd, located on North Street, announced its sudden closure this week, marking the end of its time in the city.

Three's a Crowd is the latest restaurant in Leeds to close.

However, on Tuesday (February 25), the Leeds branch closed its doors for the final time.

In a statement, founder and director John Quinlan said: “We made the tough decision to close Three’s A Crowd, Leeds on Tuesday 25 February.

“We’ve loved being a part of Leeds’ hospitality scene. Over the last few years, we’ve faced challenges with the venue’s location as other areas of the city have flourished and received inward investment. We’ll therefore be announcing a new Leeds city centre venue very soon.

“Our Harrogate venue continues to be a fundamental part of North Yorkshire’s hospitality and nightlife scene, serving the very best locally sourced ingredients and ales whilst hosting events and experiences.

“I'd like to personally thank those who have walked through our doors and our incredible team in Leeds, who have consistently delivered an amazing experience and created lasting memories for our guests.”

Three’s A Crowd opened on North Street in 2023 and boasts a 4.5 star rating on Google, with over 1,100 reviews praising its “excellent food quality, friendly staff, and a lively atmosphere”.