Three Leeds spots have been nominated for gongs at this year’s British Kebab Awards.

The finalists of the British Kebab Awards have been announced today, with dozens of spots up and down the country being up for awards.

In Leeds, three restaurants are up for awards - one for the best Lebanese restaurant and two for the best vegan place.

Sqew Shawarma Bar, on Duncan Street in the city centre, has been nominated as one of the best Lebanese restaurants. One recent visitor left a review on Google saying that the food was “mouth-watering” and that staff were “friendly, helpful & passionate about good food”.

Two Leeds restaurants are also up for the best vegan kebab award; Döner Summer on Call Lane and I am Donor on Otley Road in Headingley.

Vegan kebab spot Döner Summer has also been a huge hit with visitors, with a recent five-star review reading: “Oh my god, just had the best date night ever! Our server was absolutely incredible and the best server I’ve ever had. So accommodating to us and got us everything we needed. Will definitely come again. Such yummy food!”

I am Doner has received mixed reviews as of late, with more than one person saying that standards have dropped, but one recent happy customer said it was “simply the most amazing doner I've ever eaten”.

Other categories being fought over at the awards include Kebab Van Of The Year, Best Takeaway, Best Delivery, Fine Dining Restaurant and Chef of the Year.

There are also several regional categories, including: Best Newcomer Restaurant in London/Outside London, Best Takeaway Regional and Best Kebab Restaurant Regional.

Kebab fans can vote for their favourite restaurants from the finalists here and an award ceremony will be held on February 26 at Park Plaza Westminster Hotel in London.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards, said: “The competition is heating up, and we’ll be revealing British best kebab restaurants in less than a month.

“London may dominate the finalists, but Liverpool, Glasgow and Belfast are all punching above their weight and showing the strength in depth across the country’s kebab houses.

“This year's nominees represent everything that makes the British kebab industry special - diversity, quality, tradition, and innovation, and we’re proud to be highlighting the leaders in this great industry."