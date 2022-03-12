I've spent my years in Leeds strolling through the Grand Arcade, passing Casa each time with the intention of going in but never quite making it there.

From the outside it seems like a quiet safe haven away from the Friday night buzz of Merrion Street, the soft wooden furnishings and Monstera plants climbing up the windows all too inviting.

Pictured is David Nkengmo, member of staff at Casa located in the Grand Arcade. Photo: Steve Riding

This month I decided it was finally time to give the Cuban-style bar and eatery a whirl, heading down with my partner one Tuesday night to give their cocktails and tapas a try.

Welcomed in and seated in good time, we were soon handed a menu full of the tropical flavours of Latin America, from Margheritas to Pina Coladas, Cuba Libres to Mojitos.

I opted for a zesty Cuba Libre, garnished with the perfect amount of salt and plenty of lime to keep it light while we picked our dishes from the tapas menu.

My partner, selecting something equally as fresh, went for a Margherita, served in a beautifully delicate glass that was a delight to hold.

Pictured is Casa, previously known as Casa Colombiana in the Grand Arcade. Photo: James Hardisty

As we sipped and chatted, the gentle hum of music danced away in the background, the perfect level so as not to drown out our conversation.

Before long three decent sized plates of tapas were placed in front of us: gambas, of course, calamari and empanadas, served with homemade salsa and an accompanying dip for the squid.

A feast equally for the eyes and the mouth, we shared our gorgeously plated tapas and finished our first round of drinks, taking another look at the cocktail selection as we ate.

Next up - a Pina Colada.

Presented in half a coconut with a straw to sip from, the effort put into presentation at Casa is unmatched in any of the Cuban-inspired bars I’ve been to in Leeds.

Not only did this cocktail wow for its aesthetic quality, but the delicious creaminess of the coconut milk balanced perfectly with the sharpness of the pineapple juice, making each sip a delight.

As we rounded off our night with a chocolatey dessert whipped up kindly by the chef, we knew that we'd found our home away from home in Casa.