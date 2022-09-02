Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wharfedale at Arthington is earmarked for a £500,000 renovation to reopen it, almost three years after it closed down.

Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars intend to overhaul the pub – if it can recruit someone to take over the boozer.

Located between Otley, Ilkley, Harrogate, Knaresborough and Leeds-Bradford airport, the pub previously had been a popular spot.

The Wharfedale at Arthington has been closed for almost three years, but is set for a major refurbishment project

But in recent years, Star Pubs & Bars say it had become “tired” and “failed to move with the times.”

The proposed works would involve a top-to-toe redecoration of the pub, to create a destination with parking and great views of the lower Wharfe Valley.

It will have seating for 150 people indoors and more than 50 people outside.

The kitchen will be upgraded as part of the investment, to offer high-quality pub food.

An artist's impression of how the newly-refurbished pub will look

Outside, the Wharfedale will be repainted with new signage planters and hanging baskets.

The garden will have an Indian limestone terrace with new furniture, heating and lighting.

It will also benefit from three ensuite letting bedrooms and a newly-refurbished, spacious manager’s flat with four bedrooms.

Star Pubs & Bars area manager Craig Foweather said: “The Wharfedale is in a fabulous location 10 miles from Harrogate, Wetherby and Ilkley – Yorkshire’s golden triangle.

“It is well-located to attract ramblers, cyclists and dog walkers and will appeal to locals and tourists alike.

“We are looking for someone with industry experience with a focus on food and a passion for hospitality."