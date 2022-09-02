The Wharfedale at Arthington: Major plans unveiled to transform village pub with stunning views
Major plans to transform a “tired” village pub near Leeds have been unveiled.
The Wharfedale at Arthington is earmarked for a £500,000 renovation to reopen it, almost three years after it closed down.
Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars intend to overhaul the pub – if it can recruit someone to take over the boozer.
Located between Otley, Ilkley, Harrogate, Knaresborough and Leeds-Bradford airport, the pub previously had been a popular spot.
But in recent years, Star Pubs & Bars say it had become “tired” and “failed to move with the times.”
The proposed works would involve a top-to-toe redecoration of the pub, to create a destination with parking and great views of the lower Wharfe Valley.
It will have seating for 150 people indoors and more than 50 people outside.
The kitchen will be upgraded as part of the investment, to offer high-quality pub food.
Outside, the Wharfedale will be repainted with new signage planters and hanging baskets.
The garden will have an Indian limestone terrace with new furniture, heating and lighting.
Read More
It will also benefit from three ensuite letting bedrooms and a newly-refurbished, spacious manager’s flat with four bedrooms.
Star Pubs & Bars area manager Craig Foweather said: “The Wharfedale is in a fabulous location 10 miles from Harrogate, Wetherby and Ilkley – Yorkshire’s golden triangle.
“It is well-located to attract ramblers, cyclists and dog walkers and will appeal to locals and tourists alike.
“We are looking for someone with industry experience with a focus on food and a passion for hospitality."
Anyone interested in finding out more about leasing the Wharfedale can call 08085 94 95 96.