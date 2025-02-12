The top 50 cocktail bars in the UK named in prestigious list

The top 50 cocktails bars in the UK have been named, as voted by the academy at Top 50 Cocktail Bars.

The prestigious list has highlighted the best cocktail bars to visit across the UK in 2025.

The judges are made up of 200 industry experts, from bartenders and owners, to drinks writers and influencers. Voters represent regions across the UK.

Here is the full list of bars chosen in the top 50 cocktail bars list for 2025.

  1. Satan’s Whiskers, Bethnal Green, London
  2. Panda and Sons, Edinburgh, Midlothian
  3. Schofield’s Bar, Manchester, Greater Manchester
  4. Couch, Stirchley, West Midlands
  5. Tayer + Elementary, Shoreditch, London
  6. Swift Soho, Soho, London
  7. Passing Fancies, Digbeth, Birmingham
  8. Dram, Soho, London
  9. The Hideout, Bath, Somerset
  10. Lyaness, South Bank, London
  11. Speak In Code, Manchester, Greater Manchester
  12. Nauticus, Edinburgh, Midlothian
  13. Three Sheets, Dalston, London
  14. Amaro Bar, Kensington, London
  15. Below Stairs, Leeds, West Yorkshire
  16. Hey Palu, Edinburgh, Midlothian
  17. Viajante87, Notting Hill, London
  18. Daddy Marmalades, Glasgow
  19. Silverleaf, Spitalfields, London
  20. The Connaught Bar, Mayfair, London
  21. Bar Termini, Soho, London
  22. Blinker, Manchester, Greater Manchester
  23. Filthy XIII, Bristol, Somerset
  24. Murder Inc, Soho, London
  25. Stray, Manchester
  26. Lab 22, Cardiff, Glamorgan
  27. Tabula Rasa, Leeds, West Yorkshire
  28. Soma, Soho, London
  29. Little Mercies, Crouch End, London
  30. Nipperkin at NIJU, Mayfair, London
  31. Kwant, Mayfair, London
  32. Scarfes Bar, Holborn, London
  33. The Absent Ear, Glasgow, Lanarkshire
  34. Side Hustle, Covent Garden, London
  35. A Bar With Shapes For a Name, Hackney, London
  36. Bramble Bar & Lounge, Edinburgh, Midlothian
  37. The American Bar, Auchterarder, Kinross-shire
  38. Bar Glue, Liverpool
  39. Public, Sheffield, Yorkshire
  40. Red Light, Manchester
  41. Twice Shy, Kensington, London
  42. Mother Mercy, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
  43. The Gate, Glasgow, Lanarkshire
  44. The Pearl at Park Hill, Sheffield
  45. Sister Ray, Liverpool
  46. Archive & Myth, London
  47. Happiness Forgets, Hoxton, London
  48. Callooh Callay, Shoreditch, London
  49. Kiki Lounge, Douglas, Isle of Man
  50. 69 Colebrooke Row, Islington, London

What is your favourite cocktail bar in the UK and why? Let us know in the comment section below 👇

