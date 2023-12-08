Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Sportsman Inn Morley: Leeds pub owners respond after site made an Asset of Community Value

The owners of a popular Leeds pub have responded after residents rallied together to ensure that it remained in the community’s hands.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 7th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
The Sportsman Inn on Hunger Hill in Morley was closed in March after being put up for sale by owners Admiral Taverns despite objections from the then-owners and regular punters.

Last month Leeds City Council approved an application from the Friends of The Sportsman Inn to turn the pub into an Asset of Community Value (ACV). Former manager David Holmes said that this would ensure that for the next six years the building must remain as an asset to the community.

He added that he had approached the owners about purchasing it from them so that he and his partner could continue running it for the community.

David Holmes and other Morley residents are fighting to keep the Sportsman Inn as a community asset. Picture by Simon HulmeDavid Holmes and other Morley residents are fighting to keep the Sportsman Inn as a community asset. Picture by Simon Hulme
David Holmes and other Morley residents are fighting to keep the Sportsman Inn as a community asset. Picture by Simon Hulme

A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns said: “We are in discussions with interested parties and it would not be appropriate to comment any further at this stage.”

Mr Holmes added that when as a result of the ACV he and other members of the community group would be informed by the council when they could bid on the property.

