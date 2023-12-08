The owners of a popular Leeds pub have responded after residents rallied together to ensure that it remained in the community’s hands.

The Sportsman Inn on Hunger Hill in Morley was closed in March after being put up for sale by owners Admiral Taverns despite objections from the then-owners and regular punters.

He added that he had approached the owners about purchasing it from them so that he and his partner could continue running it for the community.

David Holmes and other Morley residents are fighting to keep the Sportsman Inn as a community asset. Picture by Simon Hulme

A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns said: “We are in discussions with interested parties and it would not be appropriate to comment any further at this stage.”