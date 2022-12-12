The six Leeds takeaways and sandwich shops given a five-star hygiene rating in November by the Food Standards Agency
Food hygiene ratings can prove incredibly useful when choosing where to dine.
Whether you are planning on heading over to a sandwich shop or ordering food to your doorstep, it is important to know the establishment cooking your food is carrying out their work in the right way. The Food Standards Agency run the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
They rate food venues on a scale of zero to five, with five representing ‘very good’ hygiene standards and zero outlining ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary. Six takeaways and sandwich shops based in Leeds secured five-star ratings throughout November 2022 and our handy gallery gives you the names of all of them.