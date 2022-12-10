The Leeds restaurants, cafes and canteens to receive five-star food hygiene ratings in November from the Food Standards Agency
Leeds certainly isn’t short on choices of places to go for food, so it’s good to know where is keeping their standards high.
Below we’ve collated a picture gallery of the places across the city that have scored top marks by the Food Standards Agency during inspections throughout November.
The agency judges places based on three areas:
Hygienic food handling The cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building The management of food safety
Included are recently opened bars and restaurants, old favourites and even the cafes within churches, visitor destinations and community centres.