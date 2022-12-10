News you can trust since 1890
The Leeds restaurants, cafes and canteens to receive five-star food hygiene ratings in November from the Food Standards Agency

Leeds certainly isn’t short on choices of places to go for food, so it’s good to know where is keeping their standards high.

By Charles Gray
4 minutes ago

Below we’ve collated a picture gallery of the places across the city that have scored top marks by the Food Standards Agency during inspections throughout November.

The agency judges places based on three areas:

Hygienic food handling The cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building The management of food safety

Included are recently opened bars and restaurants, old favourites and even the cafes within churches, visitor destinations and community centres.

1. Lucky Days

Popular cafe Lucky Days on Albion Place received top marks following an inspection on November 28

Photo: Gary Longbottom

2. Crêpeaffaire

The creperie in Leeds Trinity was rated as very good following an inspection on November 24.

Photo: National World

3. Mad Frans

Fine dining spot Mad Frans on Wellington Place received a Very Good hygiene rating after an inspection on November 16.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

4. Burgamore

Burgamore in Trinity Leeds received a five-star rating from Food Standards Agency following a visit on November 23.

Photo: Tony Johnson

LeedsFood Standards Agency