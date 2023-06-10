Inspired by a classic Victorian pub, with suspended feature ceiling rafts, warm panelling details and a bar lined with glazed tiles, The Spinning Mill is Leeds’ newest flagship Wetherspoons.

The pub chain spent £950,000 redeveloping the former Chiquito restaurant into the White Rose shopping centre’ first boozer - creating 50 new jobs.

Named after the history of Morley, which was once famous for its textile industry, the venue is one of the highest-rated Spoons pubs within the LS postcode and upon entering it was immediately obvious why. Even now, almost eight months after it initially opened, the venue still had that air of indescribable newness to it - fresh and clean, yet still with bags of character.

The pub occupies a perfect spot on the edge of the picturesque village portion of the popular White Rose complex. Picture: Simon Hulme

The pub occupies a perfectly-positioned spot on the edge of the village portion of the popular White Rose complex. Inside, customers are met by a wide array of tables split over a single floor. The venue also boasts a delightful beer garden with just enough shade to make sure you aren’t completely cooked by the warm summer sun.

On this occasion, I made use of that beer garden in order to take full advantage of the recent mini-heatwave that we’ve been enjoying here in Leeds. An ice cold pint in the sun after work - who can say no to that?

As far as the menu goes, it offers everything you would expect from a Spoons – cheap pints, good food (prepared on those famous patterned plates) and service that is fast, efficient and friendly.

On this particular visit I stuck with a classic cold pint of lager on draught, but I did see some terrific looking gins and other spirits being served to neighbouring tables, which I’ll be sure to test out on my next visit. My pint of corona came in at £4.41, but there are cheaper options - including Worthington’s Creamflow for just £2.78 or Bud Light for £3.

Picture: Simon Hulme

I might not be rushing to take out of town visitors to Leeds’ newest Spoons, but if I want to enjoy a few hours in a relaxed pub environment, that I know is reliable and good value for money, then the Scribbling Mill is now positioned pretty high up on my list.

Factfile

Address: RU16, White Rose Shopping Centre, Dewsbury Rd, Leeds LS11 8LU

Telephone: 0113 277 0109

Opening hours: Sun-Thurs: 8am-12am; Fri-Sat: 8am-1am.

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 7/10