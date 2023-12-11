A brand new café offering enviable treats including brownies and cookies has opened at Leeds’ White Rose Shopping Centre.

The Savvy Baker, which was founded by Savannah Roqaa during lockdown, has opened the pop-up site in the centre’s food court to huge excitement, with plans to run throughout Christmas and into the new year.

There are bakes and cookies on offer as customers would expect – and Savannah promised there’d be “plenty of surprises” too.

In an announcement about the café on Instagram, she said: “Keep your eyes peeled because you won’t want to miss out on what we have in store for you.”