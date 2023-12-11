The Savvy Baker Leeds: New cafe offering delicious brownies and cookies opens at White Rose shopping centre
The Savvy Baker, which was founded by Savannah Roqaa during lockdown, has opened the pop-up site in the centre’s food court to huge excitement, with plans to run throughout Christmas and into the new year.
There are bakes and cookies on offer as customers would expect – and Savannah promised there’d be “plenty of surprises” too.
In an announcement about the café on Instagram, she said: “Keep your eyes peeled because you won’t want to miss out on what we have in store for you.”
The business that launched as a lockdown pastime has since expanded massively and supplies delicious desserts to customers all over the country – with a flagship café in Lidgett Lane, Roundhay.