But, there is an abundance of places to eat, drink and be merry in this bustling part of west Leeds and I am not sure you would find a suburb on the outskirts of Leeds with quite as much choice.

I know Seven Steps and The Crossed Shuttle are popular places for locals, but, the reason for heading to The Royal, calling itself The new Royal Hotel, was purely for a pre-theatre drink before seeing a performance at Fulneck’s Comenius Arts Centre and I chose it because it was close by.

Nestled off the beaten track and in the heart of residential Pudsey, chances are I would not normally have ventured here - but I am glad I did.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A glass of Pinot Grigio and a splash of Somersby cider at the Royal Hotel in Pudsey.

What a little find.

On a cold Wednesday November night, the lights of the traditional looking pub were a welcome sight.

We walked into a proper old-fashioned boozer with an imposing central bar, a snug area and lounge rooms on the other side. Despite the high ceilings, the wood, stone floors, down-lighting and decor made it seem very cosy and warming.

The Royal Hotel - a traditional pub making for a hidden gem in Pudsey.

We opted for a Somersby and a Pinot Grigio as well as a couple of packets of crisps. At just over £7 for the round I thought it was pretty reasonable.

As we enjoyed our drinks it was nice to see this is a good old local with dogs in the taproom, chatter among friends at the bar and a wide range of people from younger drinkers to pensioners popping in.

Looking around there is a lot going on at this pub. Pies from the cult food firm Pieminister make up the menu here along with Sunday lunches, pizza nights, quizzes and live music also take place throughout the week and service is good.

Whether it is because the pub is freehold, because it is not in the middle of the town centre or what but it is a hidden gem and a refreshing change from standard chains and bland bars.

Address: Station Street, Pudsey, LS28 8PR..

Telephone: 0113 256 5007

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 7/10