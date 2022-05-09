The former member of The Housemartins and The Beautiful South usually cycles around the country and performs to celebrate his birthday, however due to recording delays he is unable to do so this year.

In a post on Facebook, the singer said: "I’ve decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.

Paul Heaton arrives at the Q Awards 2004 at Grosvenor House, Park Lane on October 4, 2004 in London. Photo: Getty Images

"Then, both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!). The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years, could do with a wee party, as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles."

Paul Heaton announced that one of the pubs he will be giving money to is The Original Oak in Headingley.

Other pubs in Yorkshire include the Lord Nelson in Sheffield, The Whalebone in Hull and The Bay Horse in Market Weighton.

"Thanks to all the pubs and to everyone who visits them," he went on to say.