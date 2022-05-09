McDonald's has announced that two of its most popular food items have been reduced in price to just 99p today as part of a new offer scheme.

On the breakfast menu the regular McMuffin has been cut to 99p, with the Quarter Pounder with Cheese also reduced to 99p once the lunch time menu starts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald's has announced that two of its most popular food items have been reduced in price to just 99p today. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Normally the regular McMuffin costs £2.29, but this morning people can save £1.30 on their meal.

The offer on the regular McMuffin is only available until 11am.

The Quarter Pounder with Cheese is available for longer, with the offer running from 11am until midnight.