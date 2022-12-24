The pub is flooded in the summer, as revellers flock from across the city and beyond to soak up the rays in the beer garden, which has been named one of the best in the UK. But there’s more to Headingley’s the Original Oak than just boozy summer nights and fancy dress, as I discovered on a quiet winter’s evening during the university holidays.

I met up with a friend on the Monday night before Christmas, when most students have retreated back to their parents’ homes. The pub was decked out with fairy lights and Christmas decorations and without the usual bustle of customers, we could really appreciate the cosy decor, original features and eclectic mix of artwork on the walls.

If you’re after pub grub, the Original Oak has lots of it - there’s currently a holiday menu including turkey tacos and a merry chickmas burger. The main menu takes in food from around the world, including mix-and-match tapas, a jerk chicken burrito and a crispy Bombay-style vegan burger.

The Original Oak pub in Otley Road, Headingley (Photo: Tony Johnson)

We were just stopping for drinks and there was everything you’d expect behind the bar - beers and ciders, spirits and wines. And Oak’s cocktail menu is particularly impressive, they can whip you up margaritas, daiquiris, citron collins, peach gin spritz, a strawberry pornstar martini and even Christmas specials.

We opted for a pint of Guinness and Strongbow Dark Fruits on tap. The Guinness was poured well and left to settle, with the perfect head, and our server gave us a very warm welcome. Staff knew the regulars by name and there was a lovely, laidback atmosphere, with a mix of people catching up and some lone customers enjoying a pint while reading the paper or cracking on with work.

We stayed for a second of the same and our total bill came to just £18.70 - £4.60 for a Guinness and £4.75 for a pint of Strongbow Dark Fruits - competitively priced as the cost of a pint skyrockets.

The Original Oak really is what you make of it. Whether you’re stopping for a quiet lunch, braving an Otley Run, catching up with friends over a post-work drink or watching a big game, it’s all served up with a warm Yorkshire welcome. It’s no wonder it’s a must-visit fixture for a night in Headingley.

