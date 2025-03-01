This pub on Call Lane might be one of Leeds' best-kept secrets.

If it weren't for word of mouth, I’m sure The Maven would have remained a mystery to me.

The speakeasy on Call Lane has no obvious signage outside. | National World

After walking through a rather suspicious-looking door and up the stairs, guests are welcomed by a larger-than-life portrait of a vintage woman drinking, assuring me that I’m in the right place.

Once I pass through another door, The Maven reveals all of its charming beauty. The pub features dark-panelled walls adorned with animal heads, including a taxidermy unicorn, along with curious paintings, mostly depicting well-dressed forest creatures. The windows are covered in extravagant floral art, which dims the light inside and adds to the mysterious yet cosy atmosphere.

Even though I know I’m just a few steps from the Leeds Corn Exchange, the covered windows and outrageous decor make me feel like I’ve entered a totally different world.

The Maven boasts stunning 1920s-esque decor. | National World

The stylish bar is stocked with a wide selection of spirits, and the absence of beer taps enhances the vibe, which the pub describes as a blend of an intimate speakeasy and the lively ambience of the roaring twenties.

However, the surroundings aren’t the only outrageous aspect of The Maven. The drinks menu includes some even stranger options.

The first to catch my eye is the Wensleydale Martini, made with Wensleydale cheese and Granny Smith-infused Dutch Barn Vodka, dry vermouth, and saline, served with chutney on a biscuit.

Is this drink for everyone? Certainly not.

While the Wensleydale Martini was left unfinished, we enjoyed the Sun of York. | National World

Neither my guest nor I managed to finish the cocktail, and at £12, it felt a bit tragic. However, I don’t regret trying it for the experience.

The drinks at The Maven felt like a chance to sample something completely unique, even though the friendly bar staff are happy to prepare any classic cocktails.

The menu also offers safer, though still interesting, options. The Sun of York is a white rum-based cocktail with fruity and floral flavours.

Both my guest and I agreed that this drink was more to our liking, but perhaps we’re just not adventurous enough for cheesier beverages. I concluded my visit to The Maven with a bottled beer, and I’m already excited to return and try something new.

Factfile

Address: 1 Call Ln, Leeds LS1 7DH

Telephone: 0113 242 3966

Opening hours: Mon-Tuesday, Closed; Wed-Thurs, 5pm-2am; Fri, 5pm-3am, Sat, 3pm-3am, Sun, 5pm-2am.

Website: https://www.themavenbar.com/

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

Service: 10/10