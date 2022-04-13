The Maven, in Call Lane, was picked as one of the top bars in the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.

It scooped the prestigious County Winner title - meaning it is the best bar in West Yorkshire.

In East Yorkshire, Firepit in Beverley received the award.

In North Yorkshire, The Punch Bowl in Marton-cum-Grafton was crowned the winner.

Sheffield's Public bar was crowned the winner for South Yorkshire.

The pubs and bars are among a selection of 94 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event, said: "Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.

“With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.

"These 94 County Winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit!”

The National Pub & Bar Awards aims to put exemplary on-trade businesses across the UK in the national spotlight, showcasing the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.

The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square on Wednesday June 22.

At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.