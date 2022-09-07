Set in the heart of the city centre, the Asian-inspired restaurant will serve theatrical drinks, cocktails and tantalising dishes from day to night.

Work is taking place at the moment to transform the space above its Vicar Lane sister site, The Ivy Victoria Quarter, into a vibrant and glamourous destination that will be open seven days a week.

As well as giving a boost to the city’s dining scene, the new venue is also expected to create 110 jobs.

The Ivy Asia is due to open a new restaurant in Leeds city centre this autumn.

Speaking about the arrival of The Ivy Asia in her home city of Leeds, The Ivy Collection chief operating officer Laura Mills said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing The Ivy Asia to Leeds, the first in Yorkshire.

"The city is known for its vibrant atmosphere, great dining and night life, making it the perfect choice for our Asian inspired concept.

"The team we have in place is fantastic and the restaurant itself will offer a beautiful setting for all occasions.”

On arrival, diners will be mesmerised by a show-stopping illuminous green onyx flooring, set against cherry blossom trees and bespoke artwork and furnishings, from luxurious Asian fabrics to captivating colourful wallpapers and antique gold mirrors.

DJ performances will entertain guests every evening, while the restaurant’s Ivy Asia Lates programme encourages late night dining from 9pm.

Whether guests are looking for a light lunch, afternoon tea, dinner or weekend brunch with a difference, The Ivy Asia dining concept, overseen by executive chef Simon Gregory, is all about small plates and sharing dishes.

Guests can enjoy a range of dishes from seafood platters and smoked barbeque lamb rumps, to vegetarian and plant-based options such as chilli noodles with glazed Japanese mushrooms, asparagus, cashew nuts and lime, and spinach and mushroom gyozas with fragrant ginger dashi and black truffle.

The menu will incorporate much-loved favourites from sister restaurants, with highlights including an extensive sushi and sashimi selection, including seared wagyu beef barbeque roll,

salmon sashimi, spiced yuzu and avocado salsa, and yellowtail three ways.

There is also a Lunch Stack set menu of mizuna and cucumber fresh salad, hot & sour chicken with plum, spring onion and cashew, avocado, cucumber and asparagus sushi, and spiced salmon with shiso leaf, green pickled onions, and sesame with the option to add dessert.

To drink, a diverse menu of cocktails will transport guests to the world’s largest continent.

The Beijing Sling and Matcha Smash are sure to be popular choices, but the menu also includes sakes, wines, Champagnes and Jing speciality Asian teas.

Alongside the main restaurant and bar, guests will also be able to book an exquisite private dining area where they can celebrate special occasions in style.

Jo Coburn, senior general manager at Victoria Leeds, said: “The Ivy Asia will be a fantastic addition to Victoria Leeds’ already spectacular dining offering and we expect it to be extremely popular.