The award-winning chef, who grew up in the north Leeds suburb, will open The Forde on Town Street on Tuesday.

Offering brunch, Yorkshire Charcuterie, local cheese, small plates and fine wines, the restaurant will open from 8am to 4pm.

Matt shot to fame in 2016 as a runner-up in MasterChef: The Professionals – with two-Michelin-starred judge Marcus Wareing famously describing one of Matt’s sauces as ‘one of the best he had ever tasted’.

Leeds chef Matt Healy at his former restaurant The Foundry

Healy is the owner of Grön Kafe in Oakwood and recently expanded to open another site in Low Petergate in York.

His award-winning Holbeck restaurant, Matt Healy x The Foundry, closed down in November 2020 due to the pressures of the pandemic - and he stepped back from gastropub The Beehive the same year.

Now, Healy is returning home to Horsforth with his latest venture.

A message on the The Forde's website says: "Matt has had the pleasure of working alongside some of the hospitality industry’s finest, some of whom will form part of the Forde team; bringing Michelin star service to Horsforth.

"Come alone and bring your laptop, where you can work alongside us using our free WiFi. We will make sure you're kept topped up with outstanding breakfast and superb coffee.

"Come with family for a spot of lunch and some afternoon cocktails.

"Or come with friends for a selection of supreme small plates, Yorkshire meats, cheeses and an outstanding selection of fine wines from around the world."