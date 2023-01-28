Replacing former fluorescently-lit bar Mook on Hirst’s Yard, I didn’t quite know what to expect when I heard about The End’s launch, unsure if it would be for me if it followed in the footsteps of its predecessor. Nevertheless, I decided to give it a try just a few weeks after it opened its doors to the public.

Upon entry, I was pleasantly surprised to see the space’s transformation, with a gorgeous central bar guiding its visitors into a dimly lit seating area with luxe leather seats. Choosing a quiet corner towards the back of the room, I sat down and took in my surroundings , thinking about what drinks I’d like to try on my first visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The End has an expansive menu; serving up a good range of after-work cocktails, plus plenty of spirits and beers on tap for a less extravagant drink. I chose a classic gin and tonic, opting for Tanqueray as my first tipple, and was quickly served my drink in a sizable goblet with a wedge of lime to finish.

The End, Hirst's Yard. Photo: Lee Call Photography & Film

Despite the fairly early hour, as I sat and sipped I began to see the bar fill up with those beginning their night on the town and those finishing their working week. It was clear that despite The End’s recent arrival onto the nightlife scene, the bar had already cultivated a reputation amongst city centre drinkers as the place to be – thanks to both its buzzing atmosphere and delicious drinks.

As the night went on, those who were sat upstairs and at the bar slowly migrated onto the dance floor, the music steadily moving from disco hits to a combination of house classics and floor fillers to fit the mood. This is by no means an easy feat; getting people up and moving before 10pm is usually a tricky task but The End seemed to manage perfectly well.

After ordering another gin, a Bombay Sapphire this time, I began to chat with some of the dancers closest to me, who each told me this was a returning visit after swinging by for the launch a week prior. It seemed that the Friday night feeling I was experiencing here wasn’t just a one-off – The End is well and truly here to stay.

Factfile

The End, Hirst's Yard. Photo: Lee Call Photography & Film

Address: Hirst's Yard, Leeds LS1 6NJ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours: Fri & Sat: 4pm – 3am, Sun: 4pm – 1am

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 9/10