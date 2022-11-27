Named ‘The End’, the bar will be the result of a complete transformation of the historic building previously occupied by Mook Bar on Hirst’s Yard.

Among those working to bring the bar to life is Shaun Wilson, the former director of Bar Fibre, alongside long time friend and event promoter Dale Castell.

Speaking to the YEP, Dale explained: “We’ve all been friends for a long time and previously worked together on several projects at various venues in Leeds over the years.

Named ‘The End’, the bar will be the result of a complete transformation of the historic building. Picture: Lee Call Photography & Film

"We communicated daily through lockdown as we had lots of time to discuss ideas. Opening a venue of our own felt like the natural path to follow as we all shared the same exciting vision.”

The bar promises to create more than 30 new jobs with entertainment at the venue to be provided by DJs playing funk, soul, nu-disco, funky house and classics.

Dale said: “Our wonderful historic building has received a full redesign and refurbishment and we’re exceptionally proud of the overall feel and finish of the place. The level of craftsmanship and attention to detail is amazing and we’re sure our customers will love it.

"We’ve handpicked the management team and staff who have completely bought into the ethos of the venue to deliver our vision. Customers can expect a warm and welcoming atmosphere with lavish surroundings and top quality entertainment and service.”

The new owners are experienced figures in the nightlife industry. Image: Mark Bickerdike Photography

There will be seating for 86 people as part of an overall capacity of 450. The front will have railway carriage style seating with pendant lighting in the windows, as well as booths covered in velvet and leather seating up to six people each.

The lower bar will have a mix of seating including booths, a snug corner and space for dancing. There will also be brand new lighting and signage. The drinks menu will include an extensive list of options including wine, prosecco, champagne, premium spirits, cocktails, specialist shots, as well as a selection of premium draught beers and soft drinks.

The bar opened to the public this week (Thursday, November 24), with Dale excited to see all the team’s hard work finally pay off.

“There’s a massive buzz around town and a huge amount of anticipation for our opening which we are over the moon about,” he said.

The bar promises to create more than 30 new jobs. Picture: Lee Call Photography & Film

“We’ve received an unbelievable amount of support on social media since announcing that we are opening and we are incredibly grateful to everyone that has helped us spread the word about our new venture.”

The work to transform the Hirst’s Yard building is being taken on by new licensees Twisted Amusement Ltd, as well as the Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars. It will be open on weekdays from 4pm and from 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Dale added: “We’ve reviewed and increased our budget on several occasions and it has definitely been worth it, now we’ve completed it.