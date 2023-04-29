The blend of modernity and old-school charm is a winning combination in my eyes, and any new pub seeking an example of the latter should take a leaf out of The Cross Keys’ book.

An intimate space with a fireplace and vast array drinks, it is a popular spot for a pint on the doorstep of Leeds city centre. The interior is not particularly spacious but it is unquestionably cosy, making for a fantastic atmosphere when there is a steady flow of customers.

I visited with a friend on a sunny Tuesday evening, looking for something to perk us up before we endured 90 minutes of watching Leeds United at Elland Road, which is a walkable distance away.

As wonderfully cosy as the interior is, the appearance of the sun tempted us to venture out into the beer garden. The outdoor space is not particularly fancy but has plenty of seating space as well as some heaters for when the wind chill bites. Perhaps my standards are low but that’s all I ever really want from a beer garden.

Service was incredibly friendly and efficient, with the bartenders unfazed and unflustered by the influx of football fans prior to kick-off. I decided to try a pint I had not had before – a Sierra Nevada Pale Ale – and was impressed. Boldly hoppy and beautifully refreshing, I was glad I opted for it.

I then returned to an old favourite, Staropramen lager, and The Cross Keys gets an extra point in my book as it was served in the classic Straropramen tankard glass.

My friend went for a sweet and crisp Aspall cider before moving on to Three Swords, a pale ale produced by Kirkstall Brewery. The pub cannot be faulted for its range of drinks, as there is something for every palate.

Admittedly, I find it difficult to criticise pubs for pricing in the current economic climate. I winced slightly at the price of £6.50 for the Sierra Nevada pale ale, but it is hardly unusual to find a price like this close to the city centre.

There are cheaper pints though, and I thought £4.50 for a pint of Three Swords and £4.80 for an Aspall cider represented decent value. The Cross Keys is effortlessly charming and a pub I won’t hesitate to return to.

Factfile

Address: 107 Water Lane, Holbeck, Leeds, LS11 5WD

Telephone: 0113 831 3156

Opening hours:

Monday: 12–11pm

Tuesday: 12–11pm

Wednesday: 12–11pm

Thursday: 12–11pm

Friday: 12–11:30pm

Saturday: 12–11:30pm

Sunday: 12–10pm

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 8/10