As the warmer weather and lighter evenings are upon us you might be on the lookout for a new beer garden to try out in Leeds. Whether you want somewhere to relax to soak up the sun, a beer garden with a stunning view or somewhere you can watch the football too while having a few drinks, then you’re in luck.

Design My Night has published a list of the best beer gardens in the UK, and some of the best in the country are in Leeds. Leeds is known for being spoilt for choice when it comes to pubs and bars but despite the vast amount of boozers some of them are extra special in the summertime when they have a large outdoor space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you want a few beers in the sun, or to get merry with a few proseccos at the weekend we have rounded up some of the best beer gardens in Leeds according to Design My Night.

Where: Where: Unit 4A Canal Wharf, Water Lane Beeston, Leeds LS11 5PS

This iconic pub/bar overlooks the Leeds to Liverpool canal making it a great choice for them for summer drinks with a view. Sat on the outskirts of Leeds city centre, the dog-friendly bar offers a range of beers, cocktails and gins, as well as wood-fired pizzas, burgers and beer snacks. The pub also hosts a weekly quiz and has food offers throughout the week.

Water Lane Boathouse is a bi-level pub by the water, offering seasonal fare in a relaxed environment with a roomy outdoor area. With DJs every weekend and Neapolitan-style pizza cooked on site, visitors can make the most out of the sunshine here. Address: Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5PS

Where: 128 High Street, Boston Spa LS23 6BW

The Crown Hotel is a great choice for serving cask ales and fine wines in an impressive setting. The Grade II-listed pub also cooks up delicious British bites for you to tuck into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbished pub reopened in May last year following a 9-year closure. Now the front section boasts the look of a traditional English pub - perfect for that quick pint after work – flowing seamlessly into the modern dining area overlooking the beautiful, landscaped garden.