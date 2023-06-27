A popular sports bar in Ilkley has reopened with a new look following a refurbishment and rebrand.

The Yard Sports Bar, in Ilkley, has now reopened its doors with a new name, look and ideas. Now named The Courtyard, the bar promises to continue to good hospitality as its number one priority.

The renovations come after the venue announced new owners had taken over the business. Owner Ali Allawa has worked at The Yard for 12 years and is now looking to bring his new ideas to fruition. His wife Suzie will be assisting with the management of the bar and their son Mason, who already works in hospitality, will be learning the ropes with a view to taking over the business in the next couple of years.

Ali says: “I am thrilled to be taking this over as a family concern and putting our stamp on it. We can’t wait to launch our new menu and brings our ideas to fruition. We really believe in the concept of The Courtyard and would love to open more Courtyards around Yorkshire in the coming years. Especially in Skipton which has been our family home for 13 years.”

1 . The Courtyard, Ilkley The Courtyard was previously named The Yard and offered food, drinks and sport to residents in Ilkley. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . The Courtyard, Ilkley The venue was closed refurbishments for a few days in June to spruce up its décor but customers will still recognise the ample and sunny outside courtyard and the continuation of its sports focus. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . The Courtyard, Ilkley A re-opening celebration took place for customers on Friday June 23, when everyone was invited down to raise a toast with a glass of bubbly and some samples of the new menu. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . The Courtyard, Ilkley Owner Ali has already installed a pizza oven enabling them to serve home-made, fresh stone-baked pizzas as part of their menu. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2