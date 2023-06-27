The Courtyard Ilkley: First look inside transformed Leeds bar with new menu serving stone-baked pizzas
The Yard Sports Bar, in Ilkley, has now reopened its doors with a new name, look and ideas. Now named The Courtyard, the bar promises to continue to good hospitality as its number one priority.
The renovations come after the venue announced new owners had taken over the business. Owner Ali Allawa has worked at The Yard for 12 years and is now looking to bring his new ideas to fruition. His wife Suzie will be assisting with the management of the bar and their son Mason, who already works in hospitality, will be learning the ropes with a view to taking over the business in the next couple of years.
Ali says: “I am thrilled to be taking this over as a family concern and putting our stamp on it. We can’t wait to launch our new menu and brings our ideas to fruition. We really believe in the concept of The Courtyard and would love to open more Courtyards around Yorkshire in the coming years. Especially in Skipton which has been our family home for 13 years.”