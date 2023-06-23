Plans to refurbish Grade II listed farmhouse and provide a day nursery in East Leeds revealed
Plans to transform a Grade II listed farmhouse into a day nursery has been submitted to the Leeds City Council.
Kids Planet Day Nurseries is hoping to take over Lazencroft Farmhouse to provide a new 132 children capacity day nursery and a company office.
The company has filed a planning application to the Leeds City Council hoping to renovate and extend the Grade II listed farmhouse on Manston Lane, Leeds, as well as build assorted play areas and a car park.
The renovation would include demolishing parts of the building such as internal walls, a later added porch to the eastern face of the building and a chimney stack.
Lazencroft Farmhouse was first listed in 1976, and according to the West Yorkshire Archaeological Advisory Service, the site has been shown to have a high archaeological potential and contains remains of a mediaeval manorial complex.
For the Class III Area of Archaeological Importance site, they recommend: "No demolition or development to take place within the area indicated until the applicant, or their agents or successors in title, has secured the implementation of a programme of archaeological evaluation and recording.
“This recording must be carried out by an appropriately qualified and experienced archaeological organisation or consultant, in accordance with a written scheme of investigation which has been submitted by the applicant and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority."
Any comments on the planning application is to be submitted by Friday July 21, with the internal target date set on Thursday July 27.