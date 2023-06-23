Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Plans to refurbish Grade II listed farmhouse and provide a day nursery in East Leeds revealed

Plans to transform a Grade II listed farmhouse into a day nursery has been submitted to the Leeds City Council.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Kids Planet Day Nurseries is hoping to take over Lazencroft Farmhouse to provide a new 132 children capacity day nursery and a company office.

The company has filed a planning application to the Leeds City Council hoping to renovate and extend the Grade II listed farmhouse on Manston Lane, Leeds, as well as build assorted play areas and a car park.

The renovation would include demolishing parts of the building such as internal walls, a later added porch to the eastern face of the building and a chimney stack.

Lazencroft Farmhouse was first listed in 1976, and according to the West Yorkshire Archaeological Advisory Service, the site has been shown to have a high archaeological potential and contains remains of a mediaeval manorial complex.

For the Class III Area of Archaeological Importance site, they recommend: "No demolition or development to take place within the area indicated until the applicant, or their agents or successors in title, has secured the implementation of a programme of archaeological evaluation and recording. 

“This recording must be carried out by an appropriately qualified and experienced archaeological organisation or consultant, in accordance with a written scheme of investigation which has been submitted by the applicant and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority."

Leeds City Council has received a planning application to renovate a Grade II farmhouse in East Leeds into a day nursery for 132 children.Leeds City Council has received a planning application to renovate a Grade II farmhouse in East Leeds into a day nursery for 132 children.
Any comments on the planning application is to be submitted by Friday July 21, with the internal target date set on Thursday July 27.

