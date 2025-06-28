A colourful restaurant brand is eyeing bold expansion plans as it continues to ride the wave of a city-wide boom in Indian street food.

The Cat’s Pyjamas, which has three branches across Leeds, has become a firm favourite for fans of bold flavours, with authentic dishes served alongside craft beer in vibrant, dhaba-style surroundings.

Zulfi Hussain, 63, said that Indian street food brand The Cat's Pyjamas is eyeing expansion beyond Leeds. | James Hardisty

Zulfi Hussain, the 63-year-old entrepreneur behind the chain, said that soaring demand means new branches could soon be opening their doors.

“We are looking at growing the brand with potential new sites,” he revealed. “I’ve even been exploring beyond Leeds.

With a team mostly hailing from Pakistan, including head chef Kashif Mir (front), Zulfi said that the brand’s success lies in its authenticity and attention to detail. | James Hardisty

“Before I took over, there were branches in York, Harrogate, and Sheffield - and people are constantly asking me when we’re coming back to those cities. I think the demand is definitely there.”

With a menu originally created by Michelin-starred chef Alfred Prasad - famed for his work at Tamarind in Mayfair - The Cat’s Pyjamas offers comforting street food dishes that are full of spice and distinctive flavour.

From crisp okra fries and explosive panipuri to the now-legendary butter chicken, the menu champions small plates designed for sharing, with plenty of options for vegetarians and vegans too.

Zulfi explained that taking over the business in the height of lockdown was a risky move - but transpired to be a roaring success.

Top, vegetable madras made with seasonal vegetables in a ginger, coconut, and garlic sauce; left, plain naan; right, chilli and coriander naan; centre, panipuri with tamarind chutney, chilli, chaat masala, potato, onion, and chickpeas; bottom, butter chicken, made with pureed tomatoes, ginger, honey, and fenugreek. | James Hardisty

He recalled: “It was a real gamble - but I knew it was such a great brand and I could see huge potential for it. Thankfully, that gamble paid off!”

With a team mostly hailing from Pakistan, Zulfi said that the brand’s success lies in its authenticity and attention to detail.

“All of our chefs have a real passion for food, with more than 20 years in the industry under their belts,” he said. “We prepare every dish fresh - we don't use big pots, each dish is cooked separately in a pan, which means it can be very customisable.”

One of the most popular dishes on the menu is the butter chicken - a rich, velvety curry bathed in a beautifully vibrant red sauce with plenty of cream.

When the Yorkshire Evening Post published a story based on Deliveroo analytics revealing that The Cat’s Pyjamas’ butter chicken was the third best-selling dish in Leeds, the kitchen was inundated with orders.

The Cat's Pyjamas' butter chicken is one of the most popular dishes on the menu. | James Hardisty

“There was a huge surge,” said Zulfi. “Suddenly, every other order coming through to the kitchen was for butter chicken. It’s still one of our best-selling dishes.”

He continued: “Indian and Pakistani food is really popular in Leeds because there’s such a diverse population. Diners have developed a taste for it - and they’ve also become very knowledgeable about it. That means that our customers are discerning and it sets the bar high.

“We always have to step up to the mark, making sure that we’re constantly inventing and creating new dishes. Our chefs are great at coming up with new ideas. They often look back to India and Pakistan to research the latest food trends.”

As Leeds’ food scene continues to diversify with other Indian street food restaurants like Bundobust and Mowgli, as well as the incoming Dishoom, Zulfi welcomed the competition.

He said: “When I see other brands arriving in Leeds, I think: the more the merrier. Even though it’s competition, it means that more and more people will be coming to the city.”