The Canary, in Leeds Dock, is known for its waterside views and locally-brewed beers.

Housed in shipping containers, the bar opened at the end of last year.

Its new menu will include Spanish-inspired small plates such as albondigas picantes which the Canary says perfectly compliments its homemade sangria.

The bar is also introducing tacos, burritos and more, and there are plans to launch Taco Tuesdays and bottomless brunches.

The Canary holds weekly quick nights from 7.30pm on Wednesdays, as well as live music by local musicians from 4pm on Sundays.

This Bank Holiday weekend, the bar hosted live music by Harry Arnison on Saturday and Abbey on Sunday.

It also served up a barbeque, giving its customers the chance to sample the new menu – which launches on Monday.