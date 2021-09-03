Famed for its Hanging Kebab, The Botanist is looking to hire a ‘pro-tato tester’ to ensure its brand-new Sunday sharing roast menu is as much-loved - and well-known - as its iconic dish.

The role has been created to celebrate The Botanist’s new ‘family-style’ sharing roasts, where guests choose from one of five perfectly-roasted meats or a vegan wellington all served with a Yorkshire pudding, alongside sharing boards of maple glazed carrots, signature roast potatoes, minted greens, and jugs of gravy.

The full prize includes £500 on completion of your first tasting session, a roast for six with family and friends, a roast for two people every month until August and a business card.

The Botanist Leeds roast

Guests can select from Roast Sirloin of Beef with horseradish sauce, Roast Chicken, Pot Roast Lamb Shoulder with mint sauce, Slow Roast Honey Glazed Pork Belly with apple sauce or Celeriac, Mushroom and Pearl Barley Wellington in a creamy porcini sauce, encased in puff pastry (vegan).

The pro-tato testers will also have a ‘side-hustle’ to ensure The Botanist’s Sunday side boards - perfect to share between two or three people – is as good as the main event.

The side boards contain all four of The Botanist’s favourite sides: Shorrocks Lancashire Cauliflower Cheese with parmesan crumb, Creamed Cabbage with smoked bacon, Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing Balls with sour cherries and Pigs in Blankets in cranberry glaze.

James Scott, Executive Chef, said: “One thing we’ve definitely missed over the last year is sitting down and sharing a roast with our nearest and dearest.

"Our latest Botanist roast menu is designed with those moments in mind. I’m hoping the Pro-tato Tester can help us ensure our roast is always worth sharing.

"We actively collect reviews from every plate served through our short end-of-meal survey via our Yumpingo tablets, so this position is a natural extension of how important feedback is for us in making sure every Roast is worth sharing”

The Botanist, which has 22 locations from Newcastle down to Exeter, have a track record of food roles with over 1,000 applicants for their previous foodie job in 2018 of Yorkshire Pudding Taste Tester.