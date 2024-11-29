It’s everyone’s go-to spot for a hearty sub, sweet treat and a hot drink but which branch of Subway is the best? We take a look at Google reviews to determine the best and worst in Leeds.
1. Boar Lane
The Boar Lane Subway has a rating of 4.1 stars from 554 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google
2. St John’s Centre
The branch in St John’s Centre has a rating of 4.1 stars from 528 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google
3. Esso Wetherby
The Subway in Esso Service Station, Wetherby, scored 4.1 stars from 32 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google
4. Roundhay Road
This Subway branch on Roundhay Road has a rating of 4.0 stars from 337 Google reviews. | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View
5. Elland Road
The Elland Road branch in Beeston has a rating of 4.0 stars from 298 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google
6. BP Moortown
The Subway inside Spar, BP Moortown, scored 4.0 stars from 254 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google
