The best and worst rated branches of Subway in Leeds ranked according to Google reviews

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

There are more than 20 branches of Subway in Leeds.

It’s everyone’s go-to spot for a hearty sub, sweet treat and a hot drink but which branch of Subway is the best? We take a look at Google reviews to determine the best and worst in Leeds.

Here are all the branches ranked of Subway according to customer reviews.

The Boar Lane Subway has a rating of 4.1 stars from 554 Google reviews.

1. Boar Lane

| Google Photo: Google

The branch in St John's Centre has a rating of 4.1 stars from 528 Google reviews.

2. St John’s Centre

| Google Photo: Google

The Subway in Esso Service Station, Wetherby, scored 4.1 stars from 32 Google reviews.

3. Esso Wetherby

| Google Photo: Google

This Subway branch on Roundhay Road has a rating of 4.0 stars from 337 Google reviews.

4. Roundhay Road

| Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

The Elland Road branch in Beeston has a rating of 4.0 stars from 298 Google reviews.

5. Elland Road

| Google Photo: Google

The Subway inside Spar, BP Moortown, scored 4.0 stars from 254 Google reviews.

6. BP Moortown

| Google Photo: Google

