Subway in Leeds: The best and worst branches in the city according to Google reviews
Whether you’re craving The Big Cheese Steak sub melt or a Veggie Delite wrap, there are 24 Subway branches to choose from in Leeds.
With so much choice, it can be hard to decide which branch of the fast food chain to visit. We’ve collected the Google review rating of every Subway branch in the city, from Horsforth to Beeston, to make your decision easier. Here is every Subway branch ranked from the highest to lowest Google reviews rating.
Page 1 of 7