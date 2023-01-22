News you can trust since 1890
Subway in Leeds: The best and worst branches in the city according to Google reviews

Whether you’re craving The Big Cheese Steak sub melt or a Veggie Delite wrap, there are 24 Subway branches to choose from in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
2 minutes ago

With so much choice, it can be hard to decide which branch of the fast food chain to visit. We’ve collected the Google review rating of every Subway branch in the city, from Horsforth to Beeston, to make your decision easier. Here is every Subway branch ranked from the highest to lowest Google reviews rating.

1. Best and worst Subways in Leeds

Here is the Google reviews rating of every Subway branch in Leeds

2. St John’s Centre

The branch in St John’s Centre scored 4.2/5 from 484 reviews

3. Roundhay Road

The Subway in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, scored 4.2 from 298 reviews

4. Guiseley

The branch in Otley Road, Guiseley, scored 4.2 from 187 reviews

