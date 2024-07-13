Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I have a confession to make.

I’ve been to the Beck and Call not once, not twice, but three times over the last two weeks - and I had intended this review to be somewhere different entirely.

But my experience cheering on England in the round of 16, the quarter and semi finals of the Euros at this Meanwood pub was so good, I just had to shout about it.

Rewind to two weeks ago, and we booked the pub largely for ease to avoid the trek into the city centre. The Stainbeck Road boozer has a huge outdoor seating area with plenty of screens to catch the action, including a giant 20ft display. There’s also dedicated areas for families, with a children’s play area round the back - a safe place for under 18s to catch the action.

Our reviewer cheered on England at the Beck and Call in Meanwood - and was blown away by the experience (Photo by National World/inset Beck and Call)

Landlady Nikki, who runs the pub with her partner Ben, oversees the bookings and took great care to make sure revellers knew what to expect from the experience ahead of time - from booking the right area to the ordering process. She kindly accommodated some last-minute changes to our booking, too.

We’d optimistically booked an outdoor table and were seated right next to the Prove It pizza pop-up (we tried it at half time - unreal).

There’s an outstanding range of drinks on the menu - the variety of beer you’d expect, including local options from Kirkstall, Northern Monk and more, but also bespoke cocktails and an extensive range of spirits. It’s all reasonably priced, with many pints coming in below £5 and cocktails at £8.95.

You can order at the bar or via an app, which we chose for ease. The service was rapid. I’d barely hit confirm on the order before our drinks appeared in front of us.

The staff were rushed off their feet but still had smiles on their faces and time for everyone - a slick operation that can’t have been easy, given the hundreds of people that packed out the pub. It deserves a huge amount of praise.

The place erupted after Jude Bellingham’s late equaliser that night, and our visit was so good we went back twice. Each time, the service was exemplary.

Yes, the results went our way (just), but our experience went beyond that, from the gorgeous homely décor and the electric atmosphere to the food, the range of drinks and value for money.

The Beck and Call is the perfect example of what a local should be.

Factfile

Address: Stainbeck Road, Meanwood, Leeds, LS7 2NP

Telephone: 0113 266 1192

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, noon-10pm; Fri-Sat, noon-11pm; Sun, noon-9pm

Drinks - 10

Atmosphere - 10

Service - 10

Value - 9