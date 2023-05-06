The Alchemist, which has bars in Greek Street and Trinity Leeds, is now serving the Pick Your Poison in an ‘assassins teapot’, a trick teapot originating from China. The teapot consists of two separate compartments in which liquid can be poured out of either one depending on where you place your fingers.

The contraption was allegedly used in the Ming Dynasty to assassinate an unsuspecting enemy, since you could pour out tea from one compartment for yourself and pour a second drink laced with poison for your opponent in which they would unknowingly drink. The original teapot is rumoured to have been held in the British Museum.

Pick Your Poison is a sharing cocktail consisting of two drinks: Red – Mount Gay Black Barrel rum, Cointreau, strawberry, lime and orgeat or Blue – Mount Gay Black Barrell rum, yuzu, citrus and disco blue.

The Alchemist has also added a selection of other cocktails, including the Piña Co-lava Lamp. The cocktail is a twist on the classic, served in a vessel which lights up with disco light and Cosmic Oysters. Instead of the standard prosecco shot, the drink is served with a mini-cocktail shooter of Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru gin, yuzu, citrus and disco blue served in silver oyster shells and passionfruit pearls.