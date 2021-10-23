Jigger & Jar Garforth review: East Leeds' must visit for cocktail lovers

Move over Chapel Allerton - over the past couple of years Garforth has seen a number of welcome new additions to the town centre.

Jigger & Jar opened in Main Street two years ago and since then has built up a loyal clientele with its top quality range of beers, wines and a cocktail menu that would shame anywhere in the city centre.

It may be small but the choice of what it has on offer most certainly is not.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From classic cocktails to craft beers, there’s a big choice for all tastes - and the place is a dream for tequila lovers, there’s a very lengthy list to choose from. The choice of gins is also enough to make your head spin (which it definitely will if you try them all).

You may have missed your chance now, but on a lovely sunny day the outside seating area is perfect to sit, chat and watch the world go by as you try and make a dent in the menu selection.

I do like to treat myself to a cocktail - and because there’s not many I’ve met that I’d say no to it took quite a while to decide which one of the delicious sounding options to plump for.

In the end I played it safe and went for one of my favourites, an Amaretto Sour which came looking as good as it tasted, complete with fresh blueberries.

My drinking accomplices went for Northern Monk’s Eternal, a refreshing IPA made right here in Leeds.

If you fancy something to go with your drinks then you’ve the option of ordering a meat, cheese or pie board to share and for something sweeter you can treat yourself to one of the locally made brownies - there’s even a vegan option.

Prices are more than reasonable for the quality you’re getting. You’ll be looking around the £7.50/£8 mark for a cocktail, £4-4.50 for a craft ale and £5-£8 for a medium glass of wine - the choice of which is also superb.

Owners Claire and Dan have obviously put a lot of love into Jigger & Jar and it really shows.

The service is quick and the staff will treat you more like friends than customers.

If you haven’t discovered this fantastic little bar yet put it on your list of must-visits. Tables are available to be pre-booked, which I strongly recommend. I promise you won’t regret it - and you’ll definitely make a return visit.

Actually, better make it several. That menu is going to take quite a while to get through...